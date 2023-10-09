Rapid Deployment Solutions Announces Sponsorship Of The 2023 Special Olympics Race For Inclusion Miami

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Deployment Solutions (“RDS”) – a leading implementation partner with SAP Solutions for OpenText – is announcing its sponsorship of the 2023 Special Olympics Race for Inclusion on December 8, 2023, in Miami, FL.







The Special Olympics is a remarkable organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, fostering inclusion, and promoting the values of courage, determination, and friendship.

As a sponsor of the Race for Inclusion, RDS will be supporting an event that raises funds to help provide:



Sports training and competition.

Critical health services. Life-changing leadership programs to nearly 60,000 Special Olympics Florida athletes across the state.

“We believe in the transformative power of sports to bring people together and create opportunities for personal growth and achievement,” said Jason Hall, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at RDS.“Our partnership with the Special Olympics aligns with our core values, and we are excited to contribute to the success of this incredible organization.”

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.

RDS looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with the Special Olympics and anticipates the upcoming Race for Inclusion with enthusiasm. We invite everyone to join us in supporting this important cause and witness the incredible dedication and talent of the Special Olympics athletes.

The Race for Inclusion is part of Special Olympics Florida's broader movement to build communities of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities. Participants can register for as many events as they like. A complete list of events and locations is at RaceforInclusion. Most events will take place during the last quarter of 2023.

You can join the RDS/OpenText Race for Inclusion Team at and start supporting Special Olympics athletes.

About Rapid Deployment Solutions:

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Rapid Deployment Solutions“RDS” is a woman-owned IT company delivering professional services fueled by OpenText, and SAP. RDS combines unmatched experience and specialized capabilities globally. RDS provides the core values of integrity, healthy relationships, and unwavering commitment to customer service.

For more information, visit .

About Special Olympics Florida:

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, visit .

