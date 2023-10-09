Palestinians Shot And Inured As Israeli Army Attacks Funeral Procession Of Slain Palestinian In Hebron

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Hebron /PNN/



At least six Palestinians were shot and injured by live fire, and several others were lightly injured by rubber-coated bullets

during confrontations that broke out this evening at the entrance of the town of Beit Ummar, south of Hebron after Israeli forces attacked the funeral procession of a slain Palestinian, who was shot and killed on Saturday by Israeli forces' fire.

Local sources

vsaid Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian mourners, shooting and critically injuring a youth in the head, and five others in their upper and lower extremities.

Several others were stuck and injured by rubber-coated metal bullets, while

dozens suffered from tear gas suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the army.

Slain Palestinian Mahmoud Bassem Ikhmees died on Saturday of critical wounds he sustained during confrontations that broke out at the town's entrance.