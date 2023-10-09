Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Surpasses US$ 5.57 Billion By 2032, Reflecting Sustained Growth By PMI

Growing agriculture sector coupled with increased demand for fertilizers to improve crop quality and productivity has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Use of fertilizer to enhance the natural fertility of soil and surge in demand for food products across globe has further, facilitated the demand for market growth. Further, growing investment in sustainable and eco-friendly fertilizers is anticipated to increase the demand for Controlled Release Fertilizers market growth.

Key Highlights:

In September 2022, ICL launched new era of controlled release urea 'eqo.x' which is biodegradable release technology developed for open field agriculture. The new launched technology has become a major advancement for sustainable agriculture & food security and thus, allows farmers to meet 2026 EU fertilizer standards.

Analyst View:

Controlled-release fertilizers are specialty fertilizers used in applications such as fruits & vegetables, lawn & turf, nurseries and gardens. Growing agriculture industries across globe to fulfill need of growing population has powered the demand for Controlled Release Fertilizers market growth.

