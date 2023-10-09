(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Direct with BLAHOTELSEARCH and not with Indirect Channels

AUCKLAND, NORTH, NEW ZEALAND, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Why customers should move to the Direct Booking channel BLAHOTELSEARCH for Hotel Room Booking ?Customers should book directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH with a hotel's website for several compelling reasons:Exclusive Offers and Discounts:Hotels often provide special promotions, packages, or discounts exclusively on their own websites via BLAHOTELSEARCH. These can include perks like free breakfast, spa credits, or complimentary upgrades that may not be available through third-party booking sites.Room Selection and Customization:Booking directly allows guests to choose specific room types, views, and configurations according to their preferences. It also enables requests for extra amenities or services, ensuring a more personalized stay.Transparent Policies:Hotel websites typically provide clear and transparent cancellation policies, so guests know exactly what to expect if they need to make changes to their reservation. This can be more reliable than dealing with third-party booking sites.Frequent Guest Rewards:Many hotel chains have loyalty programs that offer rewards, points, or discounts to repeat customers. Booking directly ensures customers can accumulate and redeem these benefits.Direct Communication with the Hotel:Booking directly allows for direct communication with the hotel staff. This can be valuable for making special requests, asking questions about amenities, or addressing specific concerns.No Hidden Fees:Some third-party booking platforms may add additional fees or taxes that aren't immediately apparent when booking. Booking directly can help guests avoid unexpected charges.Support Local Businesses:Booking directly with the hotel supports the local economy and helps the hotel retain a larger portion of the revenue, which can be reinvested in improving guest experiences.Security and Privacy:Booking directly on a hotel's secure website ensures the safety of customer personal and financial information. It reduces the risk of data breaches that can occur on third-party platforms.Flexibility for Special Requests:If customers have specific needs or requests (e.g., dietary restrictions, room preferences, accessibility requirements), booking directly allows customers to communicate these directly with the hotel to ensure customer needs are met.Avoid Overbookings and Reservation Errors:Booking directly with the hotel reduces the risk of overbookings and reservation errors that can sometimes occur when using third-party intermediaries.Support for Independent Hotels:Booking directly with independent or boutique hotels can be especially beneficial, as it helps these businesses thrive and compete with larger hotel chains.Overall, booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH with a hotel's website offers guests a range of advantages, from cost savings and exclusive perks to a more personalized and reliable booking experience. It's a win-win situation that benefits both the customer and the hotel.BLAHOTELSEARCH has hotels with great offers to ensure more value for every dollar spent. BLAH has signed up with hotels to ensure customers get the most out of the holiday and is easy on pocket too, as BLAH is a direct booking platform when it comes to booking hotel stays not like other OTA's. BLAH prides itself in being a direct booking arm for hotels and it is a win-win for both customers and hotels.Log on the to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan the next trip with some great partners as listed below.Kindly welcome new partners on board. Check out these new properties and many more onCross Pattaya PratamnakCross River KwaiCross Chiang Mai RiversidePMG Hotels and ResortsOther partners who have been on board with us over the past few monthsChatrium Riverside BangkokChatrium Golf Resort Soi DaoRoyal Suites At The BandhaThe Magani Hotel And SpaBali Niksoma Boutique Beach ResortThe Bandha Hotel & Suites.The Purist Villa UpudTanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross CollectionSanctoo Suites & VillasBvilla + Spa SeminyakTandewa Villa & Spa by Cross CollectionBvilla + Seaside SeminyakTS SuitesAway Bali Legian CamakilaGolden Tulip Jineng ResortCross Bali BreakersSiam & Siam Design BKKHaven't Met Hotel SilomMaitria Mode SukhumviteAspira One SutthisianChatrium Residence Sathon BangkokEmporium SuitesMaitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 BangkokMaitria Hotel Rama 9Chanalai Romantica ResortChanalai Flora ResortChanalai Garden ResortX2 Vibe Pattaya SeaphereX2 Pattaya OceanphereChatrium Niseko JapanSandic KurfurstendammCinnamon Lakeside ColomboCinnamon Grand ColomboCinnamon Red ColomboHotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel InterVon Stackelberg Hotel TallinnCentennial Hotel TallinnItz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross CollectionSiam & Siam Design Hotel PattayaChatrium Hotel Royal Lake YangonKreutzwald Hotel TallinnMamaka Ovolo Bali

Errol Fonseca

BLAHOTELSEARCH



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube