Archlynk Enhances Executive Leadership With New VP Of Sales, Charles Withrow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ArchLynk Appoints Charles Withrow as their new VP of Sales

- Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ArchLynk , a global leader in digital supply chain consulting services and global trade solutions headquartered in San Jose, California, today named Charles Withrow as their new VP of Sales.“Charles has deep experience in consulting and is bringing strong expertise to help connect our customers with solutions to enable high-value transformations. We're very excited to have him joining our team to bolster ArchLynk's ongoing growth,” said Jigish Shah, ArchLynk CEO.Charles joins ArchLynk after a long tenure at KPMG where he specialized in new market growth and advisory leadership guiding the organization to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. He has a strong history in the supply chain space, spearheading directives to help customers achieve increased efficiencies and cost reductions across industries.“I'm very pleased to be joining ArchLynk to complement its strategic vision and support its mission to deliver superior experiences and outcomes for its customers,” said Withrow.“It's an exciting opportunity to do what I love, providing valuable solutions to customers and driving organizational growth at a great company.”Withrow holds a Bachelor of Science from Embry Riddle University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg of Management. Prior to joining ArchLynk, he has a long history of delivering expertise across multiple consulting enterprises.About ArchLynkArchLynk is a global leader in end-to-end digital supply chain solutions. As a pure-play service provider for SAP Digital Supply Chain (TM, IBP & BNL) platforms & Global Trade Services, ArchLynk's deep domain expertise and innovations equip businesses to build risk-resilient and adaptable supply chains. Headquartered in San Jose, California, ArchLynk holds a proven track record of delivering the most SAP Supply Chain Execution & Global Trade projects a global presence, ArchLynk helps clients with business planning, supply chain process improvement, performance management, and SAP supply chain solutions deployment.ArchLynk's offerings include supply chain process transformation, full-service integration, innovations, and solution support. ArchLynk's specialized innovations, including AI/ML-based solutions, integrations, accelerators, and custom solution development, ensure added value and the highest service level commitment for customers. For more information, please visitCheck out our open job postings and apply to become an Archie!

ArchLynk Marketing

ArchLynk

+1 866-960-9605



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn