Lake Michigan Credit Union Named Title Sponsor Of The 39Th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place

39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place Title Sponsor - Lake Michigan Credit Union

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cape Coral, Oct. 9th - The Rotary Club of Cape Coral is delighted to announce that Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has joined as the Title Sponsor for the 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace, scheduled to take place on January 13th-14th, 2024. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone in the festival's history and promises to elevate the event.Lake Michigan Credit Union, known for its commitment to community enrichment and support for the arts, brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this collaboration. As the Title Sponsor, LMCU's dedication to fostering creativity and culture in Cape Coral and beyond is evident. This partnership reflects their belief in the power of the arts to inspire, uplift, and unite communities."We are thrilled to have Lake Michigan Credit Union as our Title Sponsor for the 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace," said Lorri Philbin, President of the Rotary Club of Cape Coral. "Their support underscores our shared commitment to promoting the arts and providing artists a platform to showcase their talents. This sponsorship will undoubtedly enhance the festival's impact and reach."In addition to the exciting news of LMCU's Title Sponsorship, the Rotary Club of Cape Coral is pleased to announce that there is still time for businesses to participate in the Market Place . Applications remain open for businesses looking to showcase their products and services to the thousands of festival attendees. This is a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse and art-loving audience, making it an excellent platform for businesses to gain exposure and support a vibrant cultural event.Furthermore, various sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations looking to align their brand with this celebrated event. Sponsoring the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place offers businesses the chance to demonstrate their commitment to community engagement and the arts, all while enjoying significant brand visibility.For more information on participating in the Market Place or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please visit , contact , or call 239-699-7942.The 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place is a spectacular celebration of art, culture, and community. By partnering with Lake Michigan Credit Union and welcoming businesses and sponsors, the Rotary Club of Cape Coral is dedicated to making this event a memorable experience for all.About Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU):Lake Michigan Credit Union, established in 1933, is the largest credit union in Michigan and 16th largest in the country. Employing a staff of over 1,600 and serving over 580,000 members, LMCU's assets exceed $12 billion, with a mortgage servicing portfolio of over $14.3 billion. LMCU has 68 convenient branch locations overall, including 20 across Central and Southwest Florida. LMCU members have access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. LMCU provides a full range of financial services, from high interest-bearing checking accounts to personal loans, mortgages, investments, and commercial banking.To find out more, visit LMCU.About Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace:The Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace, organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is an annual celebration of artistic excellence that attracts over 140,000 art enthusiasts nationwide. It provides a platform for artists and businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience while promoting the arts and culture in the Cape Coral community.Media Contact239-676-3316Arts Festival Contact239-699-7942

