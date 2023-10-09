Driving Forward - Insights Into The Heavy Duty Truck Market Size To Generate $328363.9 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heavy Duty Truck Market Trend

Currently, the demand for heavy-duty trucks in rural and semi-rural areas of Asian and African countries is gaining for a purpose of transportation.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Heavy Duty Truck Market," The heavy duty truck market was valued at $209,973.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $328,363.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global heavy duty truck market based on truck type, tonnage type, propulsion, application, axle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on truck type, the others segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global heavy duty truck market size , and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rigid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion, the IC engine segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global heavy duty truck market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on axle type, the others segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global heavy duty truck market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 6x2 segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global heavy duty truck market size share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players

PACCAR Inc.,

Isuzu Motors Limited,

Eicher Motors Ltd,

Tata Motors,

Ashok Leyland,

NAVISTAR, INC.,

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd,

freightliner,

Scania,

MAN,

Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Company Limited,

AB Volvo.

Rising demand for the commodity along with increased construction and infrastructure development are the main factors driving the demand for heavy duty trucks. Presently, trucks built are more reliable, more efficient, more fuel efficient and have higher payloads than trucks built before. However, technological advances have improved fuel efficiency, and new technology allows trucks to carry more weight than vehicles of the same power. As a result, the world faces a major problem of carrying heavy loads, which may lead to a decline in the use of more vehicles. Heavy trucks are also used as garbage and garbage collectors.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

✅This study presents analytical depiction of the global heavy duty truck market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

✅The overall heavy duty truck market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

✅The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global heavy duty truck market with a detailed impact analysis.

✅The current heavy duty truck market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

✅Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

