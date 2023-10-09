Stadler Receives Order From ÖBB For 16 New Battery-Powered Trains

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have ordered 16 new battery-powered trains. However, the order may reach a significantly higher volume.

+ Switzerland's driving role in the green hydrogen revolution

ÖBB will use the new "Cityjet" battery-powered multiple units for the Kamptalbahn in Lower Austria, Stadler announced Monday. Operation of these trains is possible on both electrified and non-electrified lines. The trains are expected to be put into service starting in 2028.

This order is worth 194 million euros (CHF185 million). Meanwhile, the framework agreement signed by ÖBB with Stadler allows for an order of up to 120 battery-powered multiple units. The total volume of the order could thus rise to €1.3 billion.