Swiss Tour Operators Cancel Trips To Israel

Швейцарские туроператоры отменяют поездки в Израиль



The escalation in Israel also has an impact on the Swiss travel industry. After the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) issued a travel warning, travel agencies are working to repatriate tourists.

Flights canceled

A spokeswoman of Hotelplan Suisse writes on request of the news agency AWP that they are in contact with customers who are in Israel. All those affected are well and the company is currently working on an early return. For this purpose, the company is in contact with various airlines.

According to the information, Swiss has canceled all its flights to and from Israel up to and including (today) Monday. Decisions about the upcoming flight program will be made soon, according to the airline's website.

Tui Suisse also says that it is in contact with local customers to organize their return journey. In principle, it is also recommended to "refrain from existing travel plans," as a spokeswoman said in response to a query.