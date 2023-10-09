Photo Exhibit In Brazil Pays Tribute To Lebanese Author

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – The 140th anniversary of the birth of Lebanese essayist, poet, philosopher and painter Gibran Khalil Gibran will be celebrated with an exhibition of photographs of his paintings and the Kadisha Valley, where he was born in January 1883. The year of 2023 also marks 100 hundred years since the publication of his magnum opus The Prophet (pictured).

According to information from organizer Brazil-Lebanon Cultural Center, the images will be exhibited in two addresses in São Paulo, the Conjunto Nacional on Avenida Paulista, and the foyer of the theater of Mount Lebanon Athletic Club in Moema.

In addition to the exhibition in honor of the birth of the author, Brazil's postal service Correios will launch a special stamp to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of The Prophet.

Quick facts:

Exhibition 140th anniversary of Gibran Khalil Gibran's birth

Espaço Cultural do Conjunto Nacional, Avenida Paulista, 2073, São Paulo, Brazil – Oct. 17-Nov. 12

Foyer of the theater of Mount Lebanon Athletic Club, Av. República do Líbano, 2267, São Paulo, Brazil – Oct. 31-Nov. 9

Free admission

