Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 49th interim report

09.10.2023 / 12:53 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Acquisition of treasury shares – 49th interim report

In the period from October 2, 2023 up to and including October 6, 2023, a total of 2,850 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) October 02, 2023 300 3.06000 918.00 XETR October 02, 2023 750 3.06000 2,295.00 XGAT October 03, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR October 03, 2023 750 2.92000 2,190.00 XGAT October 04, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR October 04, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT October 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR October 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT October 06, 2023 300 2.94000 882.00 XETR October 06, 2023 750 2.92000 2,190.00 XGAT





The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including October 6, 2023 amounts to 411,530 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000FPH9000 WKN: FPH900 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1744537