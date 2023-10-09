(MENAFN- EQS Group)

oceansix Future Paths Ltd.: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Reusable Packaging

Solution in progress - Market is ready for reusability - Uniting innovation and sustainability



Significant medium-term cost savings against single use packaging.

Sustainability: Enables circular economy, reducing waste, conserving resources, and minimizing environmental impacts. Advanced Technology : Smarter shipping deliveries and returns.

Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or“oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto

(TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

Given the meteoric rise of e-commerce, the urgent need for a circular packaging solution has never been more palpable. The direct negative consequences of waste and the ecological burden of disposable materials must end. Beyond that, companies demand effective strategies to diminish operational impacts, cut shipping costs, and keep up to speed with the rising legal regulations.

Answering this call, oceansix is introducing a pioneering alternative for single use packaging. Leveraging on the strong message of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle', we envision a 100% reusable packaging system, created from entirely recycled post-consumer plastics, and providing valuable social and economical benefits for all af its participants.

What sets oceansix' e-commerce packaging solution apart is a 360 perspective of the problem as well as the adaptability, robustness and durability of the solution. With enhanced protection, which eliminates the need for superfluous wrappers and plastic carriers, it is designed for maximum convenience, resistant to impact, and collapsible, guaranteeing simplified returns and trimmed transportation expenses.

This“sustainability-by-design” holistic solution will disrupt the packaging supply chain with a reusable, durable, light, and cost-effective product - a circular packaging that reduces waste and emissions to minimize the environmental negative impact, will result in a meaningful solution and a new methodology to prioritize sustainability actions over single-use practices.

The Company's development work is progressing remarkably and there are already talks with influational, strategic, and well-known test customers. From our current perspective, we're comfortable to share that a 2024 launch is firmly set on oceansix' horizon.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

