(MENAFN- KNN India) TN Govt Plans Initiatives To Encourage Youth Participate In Handloom Sector

Chennai, Oct 9 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu government is working on new initiatives to focus on innovation and diversification of the handloom products and inspire youth participation in it.

A senior official from the handloom department of Tamil Nadu spoke to DT Next regarding the concern that

the handloom sector is being adversely affected by a lack of planning, especially in light of the increasing influence of technology and automation in the textile industry.







He added that, despite the state government's numerous initiatives, the sector still grapples with challenges while also

pointing out that low wages for weavers remain a concern influencing the choices of young individuals.

According to the official, the new initiatives will focus on innovation and diversification of the handloom products, he also reportedly mentioned,“Service delivery will also be launched to capitalise market opportunity for attracting the youths.”

He mentioned that the government has opted to initiate robust branding and improved marketing by partnering with private companies and brands in order to safeguard the handloom market.

He said, "Another key focus area is to up-skill the weavers and induct young generation," continuing, "it has been decided to increase the wage level of weavers and allied workers."

Regarding the shift in paradigm, the official mentioned that efforts are underway to transition from plain looms to pneumatic looms in order to enhance productivity, ensure cost-effectiveness, and alleviate labour-intensive work.

(KNN Bureau)