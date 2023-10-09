(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttar Pradesh Aims to Procure 5.82 Lakh Metric Tonnes of 'Shree Anna' in Three Months

Lucknow, Oct

9 (KNN) Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote 'Shree Anna' (coarse grains) throughout the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to procure 5.82 lakh metric tonnes of 'Shree Anna' during the three-month period from October to December 2023.

This procurement plan encompasses the purchase of up to 5 lakh metric tonnes of millet, 30,000 tonnes of Jowar (hybrid), 50,000 tonnes of maize, and 2000 tonnes of Kodo.







Registration for farmers to sell their produce has commenced on the department's website, with 929 farmers already registered. Notably, last year, over 0.44 lakh metric tonnes of millet were procured from 8,532 farmers across Uttar Pradesh.

The procurement process for Shree Anna (coarse grains) is underway across the state. Maize procurement is planned from 29 maize-producing districts, including Bulandshahr, Hapur, Saharanpur, Badaun, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Ballia, Jaunpur, Deoria, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, and Lalitpur.

Millet procurement will be conducted in 40 major millet-producing districts, including Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Ballia, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Banda, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, Jowar procurement is planned in 22 key Jowar-producing districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Raebareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Hardoi, Sultanpur, Amethi, Mirzapur, Jalaun, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. Additionally, Sonbhadra district has been designated for Kodo millet procurement. (KNN Bureau)