(MENAFN- KNN India) CAI Projects Cotton Estimate For FY23 At 318.90 Lakh Bales

Mumbai, Oct 9 (KNN) The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has estimated cotton pressing numbers for the 2022-23 season at 318.90 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

It released its final estimate on Monday for season 2022-23 beginning from 1 October 2022.



Based on input received from the members of all the cotton growing state associations and other trade sources, the CAI Crop Committee has at its meeting held on Saturday.







It assessed this estimate of cotton pressing numbers for 2022-23 season and drew cotton balance sheet as on 30 September 2023.



The total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2022-23 i.e. upto 30 September 2023 estimated by the CAI Crop Committee is 355.40 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

The CAI has retained its domestic consumption estimate at 311 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

The meeting was attended by 20 members representing various cotton growing regions of the country.



The Committee estimated its cotton exports for the current season at 15.50 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

(KNN Bureau)