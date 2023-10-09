Biomednewsbreaks IBN, Biomedwire To Provide Dedicated Media Coverage For Upcoming Biopharma Nexus Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), a dynamic communications organization, today announced its collaboration with

BioPharma Nexus

as an official media partner for its events this month. In addition,

BioMedWire , a specialized communications platform dedicated to the life sciences sector and a key part of IBN's Dynamic Brand Portfolio (“DBP”), will serve as an official media partner. For each of the events, IBN and BioMedWire will leverage advanced communications tools to provide dedicated coverage, including syndicated article dissemination throughout IBN's extensive network of 5,000+ strategic partners, and offer updates on each event via IBN's influential social media accounts.“It is a pleasure to work with IBN and BioMedWire,” said Asad Ali, head of operations for BioPharma Nexus.“They have proved invaluable in developing our targeted outreach, delivering high visibility to our sponsors, partners and speakers across multiple audiences via trusted brands.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

(“DBP”), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial

syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3)

Press Release Enhancement

to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of

corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN