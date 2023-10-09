Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Suggests Ways To Boost Customer Engagement In Coming Months With Holiday-Themed NFT

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, is encouraging brands to engage customers through NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) offerings this holiday season. Upstream's most recent blog notes that NFTs can be an innovative way for brands to boost sales and engage customers. Companies can offer limited edition NFTs in the form of digital art, virtual greeting cards of holiday messages or they can offer exclusive discounts or rewards to customers who purchase products using specific NFTs. Virtual advent calendars can be designed that give customers a new digital surprise or discount code every day or every week.

Companies can also create an interactive NFT-based story related to their brand or products or tie their NFT sales to a charitable cause. The blog also notes that NFTs can be offered as a digital scavenger hunt where participants collect specific holiday-themed NFTs to win prizes or discounts. Customers can also host virtual events or parties that are exclusive to those who hold holiday NFTs. Companies can also collaborate with popular artists or celebrities to create exclusive holiday-themed NFTs with unique sound bites or create NFT-based loyalty rewards program that give exclusive NFTs based on purchases.“The key is to make the experience valuable, exclusive and interactive,” states the Upstream blog.“By integrating NFTs creatively into your holiday marketing strategy, you can enhance customer engagement and potentially boost sales for your brand.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN