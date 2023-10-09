Sar-I-Pul Idps Seek Financial Support For Resettlement

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in northern Sar-i-Pul province have called for support to return to their homes.

They said due to economic problems they were unable to return to their places of origin.

Faizullah, the resident of Al Jihad district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he and his family migrated from his home back in 2019 due to conflict and now due to economic problems was unable to return to their place of origin.

“From the past four years I work as a labour, I find rent and electricity bills by hardship and my house in ancestral place have been also destroyed, I want the Refugees Affairs Department to help me in going back to my home and provide financial support to build my house.”

Akbar, hailing from the Chahar Boluk district in Balkh province, said he migrated from his place of origin two years ago but now he had no money to return to his home.

“I want the government to provide financial support for my return to my home so that I would be able to build my home and end the displacement life.”

Ghulam Hussain from the Merza Awlang district of Sar-i-Pul province, said he migrated from his own town back in 2016 and his house was also destroyed due to conflict.

He also asked the government to facilitate his return to his original place.

Refugees Department Director Mullah Mohammad Umar said 2,000 families from the Sozma Qila, Sayyad, Aljihad district have request for support for their resettlement.

He said their department was not financially sound to support IDPs and built their homes but NGOs and other help providing agencies had been asked to provide support.

He pledged efforts were underway to facilitate the return of IDPs to their places of origin.

