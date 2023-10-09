Lightspeed Technique Celebrates Post-Pandemic With Robust Earnings

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Internationally renowned quantum research group, Lightspeed Technique Data Group, L.T., recently hosted its quarterly celebration at the Grand Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. This event marked the group's first in-person gathering in three years since the outbreak of the pandemic, accommodating 128 tables. Nearly 1300 attendees, including company shareholders and representatives from divisions across Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Singapore-Malaysia, some employees' children, community users, and friends from various sectors, gathered to share their entrepreneurial journeys. They expressed gratitude to the company for helping many shareholders and employees achieve their dreams of financial freedom and extended wishes for even greater success in the upcoming Year of the Dragon.







The event kicked off with profit data from the group's most renowned“Quantum Processor Photonization System.” During their speeches, the three directors of the group – Yan Rongda (Managing Director), Yu Jiaquan (Representative Director), and Zhang Jianlin (Executive Director) – emotionally acknowledged their partners for their unwavering support. Together, they braved the global pandemic's most challenging times, leading to the current prosperity of Lightspeed Technique. Zhang Jianlin further highlighted that Lightspeed Technique achieved a total TvPv (Transaction Volume Profit Value) of 1.2 billion USD this year, marking a staggering 463% growth compared to the same period last year. The group sets its sights on a TvPv target exceeding 1.5 billion USD for the upcoming year. Moreover, the Taiwan division will officially take the lead as the group's primary strategic alliance in the Asian region, with strengthened cooperation and coordination from Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore-Malaysia divisions. The audience greeted Taiwan's exceptional performance this year with thunderous applause.







The annual meeting showcased many highlights. Apart from the impressive TvPv data, the group, for the first time, invited community users from various country divisions who achieved an A+ profit rating to participate in an award ceremony. Not only were their individual success stories shared, but each attending community user also received special gifts, ranging from group-sponsored tours to cash rewards of up to 50,000 USD, and opportunities for additional on-site training sessions, which greatly excited the attendees.







Concluding the event, Honorary Advisor Albin Barton openly told the media,“This award ceremony is truly unprecedented. The performance of the Taiwan division this year has been outstanding. Out of the 20 awardees, Taiwan alone secured 12 spots, making up a significant 60% of the total. To motivate users from the Taiwan division who couldn't attend the award ceremony, we have prepared an additional surprise just for them.” This announcement was met with astonishment and jubilation among the attendees.





