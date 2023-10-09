Toobit To List Dumbmoney (GME) For Spot Trading On October 10, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the upcoming listing of DumbMoney (GME) for spot trading on its platform, starting October 10, 2023. This listing is not just about a new digital asset; it's about the power of community and the spirit of innovation in the crypto world.

About DumbMoney (GME)

DumbMoney (GME) draws its inspiration from the GameStop (GME) saga, a real David and Goliath story that showcased the strength of community investors against traditional finance. The GME stock's meteoric rise turned those who invested into it into“APEs,” a term popularized by the media and television.

Building on this ethos, some dedicated apes from Reddit and GME decided to code the $GME token, symbolizing a united community of apes rebelling against conventional markets. With the impending launch of the DumbMoney Movie and the excitement it's generating on social media platforms like Twitter, the smart apes are set to take center stage and dominate every connection.

DumbMoney's Mission:

DumbMoney's mission is to gather every ape on Earth, unite all the degens, and rise together. This community is here to challenge the system and flip the financial market upside down. Imagine this: sharing stories with your friends about the massive gains you made from $GME – not from stocks, but on the Ethereum blockchain.

Key Highlights:

– Community-Driven: DumbMoney (GME) is a project that is community-driven and reflects the power of collective action in the crypto world.

– Inspired by Ape Culture: It draws its strength from the Ape culture that emerged during the GameStop phenomenon, symbolizing the resilience of retail investors.

– Financial Market Disruption: DumbMoney aims to disrupt the conventional financial market and empower every investor to take control of their financial future.

– Strong Community: With a monkey dev team, dedicated moderators, and a community that passionately embraces the HODL ethos, the project is poised for success.

Toobit is proud to offer the DumbMoney (GME) token to their users, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage with a project that encapsulates the spirit of community and innovation in the crypto space. This listing reaffirms their commitment to supporting projects that challenge the status quo and empower the people.

At Toobit, they celebrate innovation, community-driven initiatives, and projects that push the boundaries of traditional finance. DumbMoney is a testament to the transformative power of crypto, and they look forward to seeing how it resonates with their users.

For more information on Toobit and the listing of DumbMoney (GME), please visit the website .

About Toobit

Toobit is a forward-thinking cryptocurrency exchange platform dedicated to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a wide range of digital assets. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Toobit continually expands its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

