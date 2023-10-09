The 17Th Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation And Leadership Summit, China Is A Huge Success

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) SHANGHAI, CHINA – The 17th Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit and the 2nd New Investment Expo was held in Shanghai on September 27, 2023, and the summit was co-hosted by LeadLeo. It innovatively combined global vision, macro perspective and industry agglomeration effect to showcase Frost & Sullivan's insights in the primary and secondary markets and explore the best solution for enterprise growth in the new era.

Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit has over 30 years of global history and this year marked its 17th successful year hosting in China. Since last year,“New Investment” has been the summit's theme and“Total Investment Management” has been the focused topic of discussion. A year after its launch, the theme has received a significant amount of responses from all sectors of society, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders to build an ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit (China) was hosted in Shanghai, serving the whole country, and global markets. This year, the summit organized 7 forums for 2 consecutive days, providing an important platform for over 3,000 leaders, experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and investors to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore opportunities. The summit covered a wide range of topics, including macroeconomics, financial investment, industrial development, technological innovation, and global trends. These forums illustrated the summit's theme, as well as aimed at providing participants with valuable information, in-depth analysis, and practical guidance to navigate the complex and ever-changing investment landscape. This year's summit's line up was no exception. Frost & Sullivan invited distinguished speakers and panelists who are experts in various fields. They shared their insights and experiences, discussed the latest trends and opportunities, and provided strategic guidance for investment decisions. The summit featured keynote speeches, thematic forums, interactive panel discussions, and networking sessions, allowing participants to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and establish valuable connections.

This year marks a historic year of achievements, a series of significant milestones are being celebrated. It commemorates 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the 62nd anniversary of Frost & Sullivan's global presence, the 25th anniversary of its entry into the Chinese market, and the 5th anniversary of the founding of the original content platform-LeadLeo. These milestones reflect consistent commitment, growth, and innovation within their respective domains, signifying a remarkable journey from the past to the future.

David Frigstad, Global Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, said that one of the driving value propositions of the company's twenty-five-year journey in China has been telling the story of the companies that are shaping the global economy. These are the companies that are integrating disruptive technologies. They compress the customer value chain, understand and leverage megatrends, and bring new business models to the economy. He mentioned three elements of future as well. The first element is the global economy is going into a massive transformation similar in magnitude to the industrial transformation. The second is AI. From Frost & Sullivan's perspective, integration of information and data is going to be a key driver of success going forward. And the third element he mentioned is all about speed and velocity.“Most importantly is the speed of implementation, developing the strategy and technology at the same time, so we could be first to market or faster and better than the toughest competitor”, said David Frigstad.

Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, pointed out that one of the biggest drivers of this transformation will be proliferation of technology in every aspect of our businesses moving forward. Artificial Intelligence will be both an enabler and a disrupter of traditional business models. And he also said what makes it even more exciting is the massive rise in the Chinese economy. This meteoric rise will act as a catalyst for global economic growth. Frost & Sullivan has seen companies in China building world class products and solutions to address global challenges related to economic development, sustainability, education, etc.“We expect China to lead the way in many industries across the world. This will mean more avenues for growth, especially with a thriving capital market.”

Neil Wang, Frost & Sullivan Global Partner and Greater China Chairman said that in the 25 years of deepening our presence in the Chinese market, Frost & Sullivan has continuously assisted tens of thousands of Chinese companies in accessing international capital markets and helped domestic and foreign investment and financial institutions to understand and invest into Chinese companies. He emphasized that as a“bridge”, Frost & Sullivan always has confidence and a significant stake in China.“We have long been following high-growth and emerging sectors, understanding technology and industrial development trends, actively showcasing the vitality of Chinese companies, the potential of industries, the resilience of the economy, and the beautiful vision of China's modernization to the world”, added Neil Wang,“With optimism, resilience, and innovation, we can navigate the complexities of the global investment landscape and create sustainable value for individuals, companies, and society as a whole.”

