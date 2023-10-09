Israel Confirms Infiltration From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israeli military confirmed Monday that several suspects have infiltrated into the northern region from Lebanon, urging local residents to remain at home.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that troops continued scanning the area. It added that the gunmen who breached the north border have been killed.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens were activated in the border area with Lebanon amid artillery shelling and gunshots, according to Israeli media. ■

