TUS Airways Adds Additional Flights From Tel Aviv To Larnaca And Athens

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) As a result of the ongoing situation in Israel, TUS Airways informs the traveling public that it is continuing its normal flight schedule to/from Tel Aviv and announces a significant number of additional flights between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, as well as between Tel Aviv and Athens, over the coming days.
The additional flights are detailed below:
Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8106; From: Larnaca 1020 To: Tel Aviv 1120 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8116; From: Larnaca 1100 To: Tel Aviv 1200 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8117; From: Tel Aviv 1915 To: Larnaca 2015 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8212; From: Tel Aviv 1455 To: Athens: 1710 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U82212; From: Tel Aviv 1300 To: Athens 1515 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8213; From: Athens 1835 To: Tel Aviv 2035 Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U82213; From: Athens 1615 To: Tel Aviv 1815 Wednesday 11th October 2023; Flight: U8108; From: Larnaca 1000 To: Tel Aviv 1100 Wednesday 11th October 2023; Flight: U82212; From: Tel Aviv 1200 To: Athens 1415 Wednesday 11th October 2023; Flight: U82213; From: Athens 1515 To: Tel Aviv 1715 Wednesday 11th October 2023; Flight: U8117; From: Tel Aviv 1815 To: Larnaca 1915 Wednesday 11th October 2023; Flight:U8109; From: Tel Aviv 2340 To: Larnaca 0040(+1) Thursday 12th October 2023; Flight: U8108; From: Larnaca 0700 To: Tel Aviv 0800 Thursday 12th October 2023; Flight: U8117; From: Tel Aviv 2220 To: Larnaca 2320 Friday 13th October 2023; Flight: U8106; From: Larnaca 0945 To: Tel Aviv 1045
The following flight will also be retimed and brought forward due to operational reasons:
Tuesday 10th October 2023; Flight: U8108; From: Larnaca 1255 To: Tel Aviv 1355
Author
Famagusta Gazette
