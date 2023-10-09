UN Secures Deal On Disputed Road Project In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) said on Monday that an understanding had been reached on the construction of a road that prompted a confrontation between Turkish military personnel and UN peacekeepers in August.

The incident took place inside the buffer zone near Pyla (Pile in Turkish), a village near the southeastern coast of Cyprus inhabited by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish soldiers and policemen had attacked and injured UN peacekeepers when they tried to prevent work on the road in the buffer zone, which is under UNFICYP's control.

UNFICYP and the government of Cyprus had strongly objected to the unauthorized construction of the road within the buffer zone, which also drew condemnation from the five UN permanent member states and the European Union.

In a statement, the UN mission in Cyprus said that“an understanding has been reached on arrangements that will resolve the ongoing situation” at Pyla village.

The statement added that a few modalities are still being discussed“but the framework understanding will come into effect as of Monday.” ■

