Foreign Funds' Stronger Net Selling Drags QSE 165 Points M-Cap Erodes Qr10bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange Monday lost a huge 165 points in key index and more than QR10bn in capitalisation with foreign funds increasingly squaring off their position.

The telecom, real estate and banking sectors witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index knocked off 1.64% to 9,836.22 points.As much as 84% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 7.91%.The foreign funds were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation eroded QR10 or 1.72% to QR579 with large and midcap segments losing the most.The Gulf institutions turned net sellers in the main market, which, however, regained from an intraday low of 9,807 points.The Islamic index declined faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 changed hands across 17 deals.The domestic institutions were seen bearish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Gulf retail investors were increasingly into net selling in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index shed 1.65%, the All Share Index by 1.64% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 1.71% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.The telecom sector index plummeted 2.47%, realty (2.28%), banks and financial services (2.05%), consumer goods and services (1.39%), transport (1.12%) and industrials (1.05%); while insurance rose 0.27%.Major losers in the main market included Ooredoo, Mazaya Qatar, Ezdan, Dlala, Qatari German Medical Devices, Meeza, QNB, Doha Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Salam International Investment, Baladna, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Al Khaleej Takaful and United Development Company.In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.Nevertheless, Qatar Insurance and Doha Insurance were the two losers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.The foreign institutions' net profit booking increased substantially to QR31 compared to QR4 on October 8.The Gulf institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR6 against net buyers of QR8 the previous day.The Arab individual investors' net selling strengthened perceptibly to QR1 compared to QR0 on Sunday.The domestic institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR1 against net buyers of QR6 on October 8.The Gulf retail investors' net profit booking expanded marginally to QR0 compared to QR0 the previous day.However, the local retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR41 against net sellers of QR4 on Sunday.The foreign individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR1 compared with net sellers of QR4 on October 8.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net profit takers to the extent of QR0 the previous day.Trade volumes in the main market shot up 23% to 182 shares, value by 43% to QR461 and deals by 53% to 16,618.Nevertheless, the venture market saw a 2% contraction in trade volumes to 0.4mn equities, 38% in value to QR0 and 22% in transactions to 46.