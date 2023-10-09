Qatar Chamber Becomes Member Of FIATA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chamber (QC) announced on Monday that it has become a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the largest world organizations that includes all freight forwarders worldwide.

The announcement was made during the 2023 FIATA World Congress held recently in Brussels. Qatar Chamber board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad participated in the congress.

In his statement, Al Misnad praised FIATA's role in addressing global issues and challenges in the freight sector, emphasizing that the 2023 Congress serves as a vital platform for logistics companies to showcase innovations and discuss the future of the logistics sector and supply chain management.

The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) was first founded in 1926 in Vienna. Right now, its main headquarters is in Geneva.

FIATA is a non-governmental, membership-based organisation representing freight forwarders in some 150 countries. FIATAs membership is composed of 109 Association Members and over 5,500 Individual Members, overall representing an industry of 40,000 freight forwarding and logistics firms worldwide.

FIATA is a reference source on international policies and regulations governing the freight forwarding and logistics industry.

FIATA works at the international level to represent service providers who operate in trade logistics and supply chain management. It promotes trade facilitation and best practices among the freight forwarding community. (QNA)

