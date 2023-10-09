Amir Appoints CRA President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday the Amiri decision No. 79 of 2023 appointing Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani as president of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA). The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.