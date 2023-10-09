Amir Chairs Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the Council's third meeting in 2023 at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the Council participated in the meeting.

The Council discussed the decisions and recommendations made in the Council's second meeting in 2023 and the projects follow-up report. The Council was also briefed on the report on the state's economic priorities and took the appropriate decisions in this regard.

The Council reviewed presentations on the economic plan for priority sectors and the technological transformation of payment systems and infrastructure.

The Council discussed the topics listed on its agenda and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.

