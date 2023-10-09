Albertsons Cos. Wants To Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer
By Emily Crowe
Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for those with opioid use disorder to get treatment through its pharmacies. The grocer's collaboration with Bicycle Health , the nation's largest provider of telemedicine treatment for opioid use disorder, will make buprenorphine extended release injections (known as Sublocade) available to patients in 17 states.
See original post on Progressive Grocer and learn more about the Albertson Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
