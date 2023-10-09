Janhvi Kapoor Spotted At The Airport With Alleged Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Sparks Vacation Rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly said to be dating

former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shushil Kumar Shinde's grandson

Shikhar Pahariya. Although the two never opened up about their relationship, they are often seen hanging out with each other. Recently, the duo were papped at the Mumbai airport making their way to the departure gate. Shikhar avoided the cameras and waited for the actress inside the airport while Janhvi walked in style as she wore a laidback, blush pink co-long cords set with a long shrug. She also had her trusty, cozy cushion with her.



Shikhar is frequently photographed with Janhvi and her family at industry and family functions. However, they appear to be on a roll this time as Shikhar was recently photographed with Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, during Anil Kapoor's birthday party. As the two posed for the cameras, Boney wrapped his arms over Shikhar's shoulders.

Last month, it was speculated that Janhvi is engaged to her rumored boyfriend Shikhar following her visit with him in Tirupati Temple. The rumored couple was seen dressed in traditional attire. Shikhar was clothed in a white veshti, while she wore a purple half-saree. This year, the couple also took part in Ganpati celebrations and a video of them both dancing at the Ambanis' Ganpati visarjan went viral.