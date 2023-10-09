Who Is Alizeh Agnihotri? Meet Salman Khan's Model For New Photo Shoot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan took to his Instagram yesterday to share a picture with an unknown girl whose face was covered with her hair. Sharing the picture he wrote, "I'll always have your back". Soon after the picture was uploaded, it quickly went viral, and fans were eager to know about the mystery girl. Salman fans, the wait is finally over as the face of the mystery girl is revealed. The actor has finally revealed the girl's face and she is none other than his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.



Salman took Alizeh to model for his brand Being Human's upcoming women-winter collection. In the first picture, Alizeh is seen hugging Salman Khan from behind and revealing their denim collection. In the second, they introduced their fans to their jacket collection.



The post

On the work front,

Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie 'Farrey' which will be released on November 24.



Salman Khan will be seen in the third installment of Yash Raj's spy thriller 'Tiger 3'. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra is said to have written the script.

The film will have Salman and Katrina Kaif reconnect on the big screen and apart from this, it is also said that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.