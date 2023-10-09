Hagens Berman Encourages Discover Financial (DFS) Shareholders To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now .



Class Period: Feb. 21, 2019 – Aug. 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 31, 2023

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) DFS maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures; (2) as a result of these deficiencies, DFS had, among other things, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate; and (3) these issues, when they became known, would subject DFS to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm.

The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2022, when DFS announced that it was suspending its share repurchase program“because of an internal investigation into its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters.”

Then, on July 19, 2023, DFS disclosed that it had misclassified certain credit card products over an approximate 15-year period as a result of an acknowledged compliance failure. DFS stated that correction of the misclassifications negatively impacted its retained earnings and certain previous interim period net income.

DFS also revealed that it received a proposed consent order from the FDIC in connection with an unrelated regulatory matter.

Finally, on Aug. 14, 2023, DFS announced that Roger C. Hochschild resigned from his position as CEO and President and as a member of the company's board. The same day, DFS reported a significant increase in its credit card delinquency rate.

“We're focused on investors' losses and are investigating whether DFS may have concealed problems with its compliance and risk management practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

