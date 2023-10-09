Alia Bhatt Revisits Her Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year, helmed by Karan Johar as the director, in 2012. In the 11 years since then, the actress has worked with many big and globally prominent actors and directors in the industry. Her filmography has an assorted array of genres, from intense films like Gangubai Kathiawadi to good-for-the-soul films like Dear Zindagi. In a recent interview, she addressed how working with globally prominent superstar like Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and critically acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shaped her as an actor.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Alia was asked about her intriguing transition from lighter films like Dear Zindagi to more emotionally nuanced films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and what impact that had on her as an actor. Sharing her enriching experience about the same, Alia said, "Each directorial experience has taught me something. With Dear Zindagi, I learnt so much from Shah Rukh Khan. He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, and inclination towards everything in a scene. I learnt a lot from that."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' fame globally loved Bollywood star and national award winner Alia also added, "For Gangubai Kathiawadi, I felt like I went back to school all over again. This time, it was acting school. But yes, once you walk out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's set. You are no longer the same person. As Ranveer Singh says, you have got Bhansali-fied."

She also shares, "It is working with the people who make you more prepared for the next journey, but it is not like you will never have the answers. You will learn with each film if you are open and have walked onto the set. Deciding you do not have all the answers."

