New Videos Reveal Bone-Chilling Moments When Hamas Gunmen Sprayed Bullets On Party-Goers (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thousands of young people were in attendance at the Nature Party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, which became one of the first targets of gunmen belonging to Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas who crossed into Israel early on Saturday in the biggest attack on the country in decades. This unprecedented assault, striking border communities and the music festival alike resulted in a devastating toll, with at least 260 lives lost and over 1,400 individuals wounded.

The outdoor trance music festival, held in honour of the Sukkot festival and organized by NOVA productions, commenced at 11 p.m. and extended throughout the night. It drew a diverse crowd of Israeli attendees aged 20-40, representing regions across the country. Initial reports noted the visible presence of security personnel at the start of the event.

However, the celebration took a tragic turn when more than 50 armed terrorists, donning military attire, descended upon the festival grounds. They unleashed a hail of indiscriminate gunfire and lobbed grenades into the unsuspecting crowd.

Eyewitnesses recounted the initial confusion, as the sounds of rockets seemed to blend with the music. It was only moments later that the stark reality set in, with bullets flying and lives forever altered. Amidst the chaos, panicked partygoers desperately sought refuge, as rocket explosions punctuated the night.

Terrifying moments from the music festival were captured on cellphones by some attendees. The footage documented the harrowing scene as terrified partygoers sprinted across expansive open fields and sought shelter amidst orchards, all while the unsettling sound of gunfire reverberated in the background.

Eyewitnesses, Israeli rescue organizations, news outlets, and social media accounts all depicted terrified festivalgoers desperately trying to flee the gunfire.

Some victims sought refuge in their cars, only to encounter the terrorists, resulting in further casualties. The Israeli rescue service Zaka reported the recovery of approximately 260 bodies from the festival grounds, with the death toll expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.

Festival organizers posted a statement on social media, indicating their collaboration with security forces in locating missing attendees. Eyewitnesses vividly described the horrifying incident as nothing short of a "massacre."

According to reports, it is alleged that Hamas terrorists had prior knowledge of the large-scale event unfolding in an isolated region. They strategically encircled the attendees, targeting and injuring numerous individuals before systematically searching for those who were in hiding.