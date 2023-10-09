Weight loss to Heart health-7 benefits of eating roti

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Roti, a traditional Indian flatbread, is a staple in many Indian households. It offers several health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Here are seven benefits of eating roti:



Roti, a traditional Indian flatbread, is a staple in many Indian households. It offers several health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Roti is primarily made from whole wheat flour, which is a complex carbohydrate. Complex carbs provide a steady and sustained release of energy.

Whole wheat roti is high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion, helps regulate bowel movements, and may lower the risk of constipation.



Roti is naturally low in fat, making it a healthier choice compared to many other types of bread or baked goods. It can contribute to a balanced diet with controlled fat intake.



Whole wheat roti contains essential B vitamins like niacin, riboflavin, and thiamine. These vitamins play a role in energy metabolism and overall health.



The fiber in whole wheat roti can help lower bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. It also contains antioxidants that support heart health.



Roti's complex carbohydrates and fibre content can help with weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness and preventing overeating.



Roti is often consumed with various curries, vegetables, and lentils, providing a balanced meal with proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

