ODI World Cup 2023: Social Media Goes Berserk After BCCI Says Shubman Gill Will Miss Match Against Afghanistan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed that Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi today. The opening batter who missed the team's first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team's next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

According to the BCCI, Shubman will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

Following the Afghanistan match on October 11 in Delhi, India will then head to Ahmedabad for the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 14.

The 24-year-old cricketer has been dealing with a recent bout of dengue fever, rendering him unavailable for India's opening game of the tournament against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. During his absence, Ishan Kishan assumed the role of opener for India but was unfortunately dismissed for a duck.

Gill has emerged as the top run-scorer in ODIs this year, accumulating an impressive 1230 runs at an outstanding average of 72.35, with a strike rate of 105.03. Over his last four ODIs, he has notched up two centuries and a half-century.

Despite a minor dip in form during the West Indies tour, Gill showcased remarkable consistency. He secured the title of leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League with an impressive tally of 890 runs and dominated the batting charts in the recent Asia Cup, amassing 302 runs. His recent batting performances include scores of 104, 74, 27*, 121, 19, 58, and 67*.

Gill's absence from the second match sparked off fan frenzy, many of whom took to social media platforms to express their anguish.