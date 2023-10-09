Profitcy Music Group/ EMPIRE Presents: Freek Boi's Latest Single Love Spell Featuring R&B Sensation Nefertitti

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freek Boi Love Spell Featuring Nefertitti

"Get ready to groove - Profitcy Music Group/ EMPIRE brings you Freek Boi's new hit "Love Spell" with R&B sensation Nefertitti"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Profitcy Music Group/ EMPIRE is thrilled to announce the release of the brand new single, "Love Spell," by the talented artist Freek Boi in collaboration with the captivating R&B singer Nefertitti. This infectious track officially hit the digital airwaves on September 29th, 2023, making it available on all major streaming platforms.

Hailing from the beautiful Toronto Canada and Atlanta Georgia, Freek Boi brings a fresh and enchanting vibe to the music scene with "Love Spell." This track is set to be the new heartthrob anthem that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The upcoming video, set to drop later this month, starring one of the South's most renowned hip hop divas. With Freek Boi's signature style and Nefertitti's soulful vocals, "Love Spell" promises to be a chart-topping hit that will captivate listeners worldwide.

"Love Spell" is now available for streaming and download on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. You can immerse yourself in the magic of the song by visiting the official Profitcy Music Group/ EMPIRE link: . Don't miss out on the chance to experience the chemistry between Freek Boi and Nefertitti as they deliver a sonic masterpiece.

To stay updated on Freek Boi's musical journey and upcoming releases, be sure to follow him on Instagram: . Join his growing community of fans and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Love Spell."

