Dirt Bike Market Accelerates : Expected To Reach $18.0 Billion By 2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dirt Bike Market by Type (Motocross Motorcycle, Enduro Motorcycle, Trail Motorcycle, Track-racing Motorcycle), by Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), by Application (Commercial, Personal, Industrial, Others), by Price Range (Low to Mid, High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global dirt bike industry was pegged at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The concept of dirt bike is typically attributed to an off-road motorcycle that is built to be lightweight, powerful, fast, and nimble and is designed for use on rough surfaces such as dirt roads or trails. These motorcycles are equipped with rugged tires and suspension for riding cross country or over unpaved ground. Also, it offers enhanced durability and performance in rocky and mountainous terrains, grassy regions, and steep slopes. In addition, it has attractive shape which attracts youth and helps to change their preference. Innovations in the automobile industry paves the way for improved and better dirt bikes regarding comfort, suspension, and safety.

The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market . However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.

The endure motorcycle segment held the lion's share

By type, the endure motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dirt bike market because they are used for cross-country competitions, trail riding, rally racing, off-road travel, and other such events. However, the tracker-racing motorcycle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to increased inclination toward track racing activities across the globe.

The electric segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By propulsion type, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. Moreover, technological advancements followed by proactive government initiatives supplement the demand for electric bikes during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global dirt bike market, due to rising demand for gasoline-powered vehicles because of lack of sophisticated charging infrastructure across countries further.

The commercial segment held the largest share

By application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dirt bike market, due to increased promotional activities across the globe which offer pay & use services for the bikes. In addition, increased commercial riding reduces mobility cost, and parking cost reduces employee absence and increases the productivity of the individual. This supplements the market growth. However, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for proper surveillance & security across the industries and the presence of private security services across industries.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global dirt bike market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to increasing demand for sports and adventure activities primarily. Moreover, higher expenditures in labor, materials, and overall development in operational & manufacturing methods of dirt bikes supplement the market growth. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, due to the rise in the popularity of motocross events and the health benefits offered by dirt biking sports.

