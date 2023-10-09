Akshara Singh SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Khesari Lal's Naughty Dance Song ‘Karwa Tel -3’ Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's dance moves on 'Karwa Tel -3' are loved by their fans and social media users. The song has gone viral on YouTube.



The Bhojpuri film industry is rapidly increasing. Bhojpuri language songs and videos are pretty popular. Admiring followers of musicians such as Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are prevalent.

This is the most well-liked on-screen couple in the Bhojpuri film industry. When all of their previous films are found online, chaos ensues. (WATCH VIDEO )

Fans are ecstatic over yet another adorable video of this couple,

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh.

The on-screen relationship between Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh is the most enthralling. Seductive movements may be observed in the song "Karwa Tel-3."

Fans are irresistibly drawn to the on-screen pair. This shows Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal having a good time.



This couple's fiery passion enthralls fans. This video has received 19M views and several positive comments from viewers.