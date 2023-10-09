7 Ways In Which Dogs Communicate With Humans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dogs use a combination of body language, vocalization and behaviours to communicate with humans. Here are 7 remarkable ways in which they communicate.

The way a dog wags his tail can mean different things a normal wag indicates happiness, a high wag means extreme excitement. However, a low wag

may indicate uncertainity.

A soft and relaxed eye contact is dog's way of showing affection and trust. But a long, intense stare is usually a sign of aggression.



Dog usually licks their owner to show affection, but excessive licking can be associated to an underlying medical condition in them.

Sometimes dogs yawn in uncomfortable situations where they feel intimidated by a dominant figure.

A dog nudges or paws their owner when they need attention, affection or food.

A dog bringing random objects to you is there way of sharing and showing care. Sometimes it is an inviation to play with them.

When a dog rolls onto their back, they are in a vulnerable position. They do it with someone who they trust, to show affection.