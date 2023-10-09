David Tarbet Joins The Banks Law Firm Estate Planning And Administration Practice Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Tarbet, Principal

- David TarbetDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Banks Law Firm announced today that David Tarbet has joined The Banks Law Firm (TBLF) Estate Planning and Administration area.Mr. Tarbet has extensive experience creating unique estate plans for individuals that aid families and beneficiaries allowing them time to heal and process in times of loss. He councils clients regarding the establishment and/or the administration of estate plans, revocable and irrevocable trusts, tax planning for retirement benefits, income, estate and gift taxes, as well as IRS tax audits and litigation.“I am honored to bring my expertise to TBLF clients,” said Mr. Tarbet.“Estate planning needs to be made simple and concise while achieving your intended goals. I take pride in being able to explain complex planning strategies in a simplified manner so my clients are comfortable with the process.”Mr. Tarbet received a Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies from Brigham Young University, his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Iowa College of Law, and a Master of Law in taxation from the University of Washington School of Law. For more information on TBLF's Estate Planning or to schedule a meeting with Mr. Tarbet, visit The Banks Law Firm .

David Tarbet

The Banks law Firm

+1 919-474-9137

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube