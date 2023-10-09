Tarsus Medical Announces Brainweektm 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAINWeek, a respected leader in the neurology continuing medical education space, announced today that its 2024 conference will explore health through an innovative lens, focusing on the intersection of brain health, physical health, and overall well-being. The content will close the knowledge gap in these areas for frontline healthcare providers (HCPs).

Centered around the theme, Gaps in Brain Health: Putting Together the Pieces, BRAINWeek 2024 , will be held May 9-11, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. BRAINWeek 2024's exploration of the interconnectivity of mind and body is rooted in the ever-growing knowledge of the effects of mental health on physical health, and conversely, the effects of physical health on mental health, and their interdependent relationship.

The conference promises to be a“BRAINchanger” for attendees and exhibitors alike.

The curriculum will be designed to raise the proficiency of HCPs in areas of care that involve brain health and will greatly enhance each provider's expertise by focusing on how“brain care” permeates overall health and well-being.

For example, while mood disorders and neurodegenerative brain illnesses-such as depression, anxiety, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ADHD, MS, and migraines, to name a few-are often discussed in the context of clinical care, this conference will infuse another layer of clinical and behavioral discussion surrounding some of the most frequent and pressing challenges HCPs face in their practices today. Topics such as the relationship between nutrition and depression; exercise on the progression of Alzheimer's; using yoga to manage hyperactivity; and mapping symptoms to reduce migraine occurrences, will be examined.

We are confident that providers will leave BRAINWeek 2024 with an enhanced breadth and quality of knowledge that will empower both provider and patients to design more effective strategies for healthful living, including preventative care.

In addition to education delivered by expert faculty, BRAINWeek also will present an engaging conference experience, including an exhibit space featuring some of the most innovative companies in the field, keynote addresses, sponsored breaks, and other events where healthcare professionals can learn, connect, and network.

