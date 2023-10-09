Saving Lives Focus Of NUCA Austin Live Trench Training Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NUCA Austin has partnered with OSHA to host their Live Trench Training at Peabody General Contractors on Oct. 20.

OSHA Partnership Aims to Prevent Fatalities

- Adrian Figer, General Manager, Peabody General ContractorsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ending utility contractor on-the-job fatalities is the focus of the annual Live Trench Training safety event on Oct. 20 hosted by the Austin Chapter of the National Utility Contractor Association (NUCA), in partnership with OSHA, at Peabody General Contractors in Lockhart, Texas.The unique, outdoor training will feature hands-on, work-site scenarios led by volunteer NUCA instructors and OSHA staff. Utility construction crew members will learn from simulations of dangerous situations and how to handle them safely to avoid injuries in the trench.“This kind of training is vital to prevent injuries so that everyone comes home safely at the end of the day,” said Mary Jane Debenport, NUCA executive director.According to statistics the U.S. Department of Labor released late last year, an American worker died every 101 minutes from a work-related injury. The occupational injury rate in 2021 was the highest since 2016.NUCA's free training, presented by industry experts in both English and Spanish, is open to area utility construction workers on Oct. 20. Check-in will begin with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m., and training will start at 7:30 a.m. Attendees will rotate through 10 training stations until noon.Training stations will include underground utility locates, sloping and benching, trench boxes, slide rail, hydraulic shoring systems and aluminum shield systems, vac truck, confined space entry, horizontal boring, emergency preparedness and soil classification.“It's critical that all of our utility workers be well prepared and never take safety for granted,” said Adrian Figer, General Manager, Peabody General Contractors.“Through this NUCA Austin Live Trench Training Event, we will provide education that averts preventable deaths.”About NUCA TexasNUCA Texas is the only statewide association devoted solely to utility construction contractors and associated industry companies. We represent local utility and excavation contractors and suppliers who build and maintain Texas's complex network of water, wastewater, energy, and communications infrastructure. We have active chapters in North Texas, the Gulf Coast and San Antonio and Austin.About Peabody General ContractorsFounded in 1982 by Mark and Shelley Peabody, Peabody General Contractors is a privately owned, underground utility services contractor headquartered in Austin, Texas. Providing a broad spectrum of private, commercial, and municipal underground utility services throughout central Texas, Peabody General Contractors specializes in the rehabilitation and installation of new water lines, wastewater lines, storm sewers, lift stations, plant work and more. For detailed information, visit .Link to PHOTOS from Past Events:Interviews available in English and Spanish. Contact Mary Jane Debenport at 817.688.8347

Mary Jane Debenport

NUCA Texas

+1 8176888347

