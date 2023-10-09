Round Rock Diwali Festival: A Spectacular Celebration Of Light, Culture, And Unity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Round Rock Diwali Festival - the best and biggest Diwali celebration in Texas

Get ready to embrace the spirit of Festival of Lights - Diwali, at the Round Rock Diwali Festival, where we're bringing the magic of this celebration.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to embrace the vibrant spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, at the Round Rock Diwali Festival. We're bringing the magic of Diwali celebration to our community with lots of fun-filled events for all ages.Diwali is a global celebration that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. We're excited to host this festive event for all families in Austin.The Round Rock Diwali Festival will feature traditional Indian food, music, dance, and henna art. There will also be a variety of fun activities for kids, including face painting and art work.This is a free event, and we hope you'll join us in celebrating the spirit of Diwali.The activities include:- Spirit of Diwali - Dazzling street lights- Diya lamp lighting ceremony by Mayor and the City officials- Savory food by selected 20 best food vendors of the area- Music and dance forms from all corners of India- Cultural dance performances by 500+ performers- Rangoli (Sand Art) competition- Glamorous fashion show- Community achievement award to one selected group/individual- Kids' arts and crafts- Free Bollywood dance lessons- Best dressed competition- Many raffles and prizesShop Local - Explore hundreds of local vendors showcasing colorful arts and crafts, exquisite Indian clothing, and jewelry.With the South Asian population thriving in our area, the Round Rock Diwali Festival started in 2016 with tremendous support from Round Rock Arts, Parks and Recreation, and Arts departments. Today, it attracts over 10,000+ attendees and has become a sought-after event that unites diverse communities, promotes small businesses , and encourages artistic expression.Join us at Centennial Plaza, 301 W Bagdad, Round Rock, for this FREE celebration on 28th October, 2023 from 2 PM. Let's illuminate the night with joy and unity.For more information, please contact:About Round Rock Diwali Festival:The Round Rock Diwali Festival, established in 2016, celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and showcases the rich cultural heritage of Round Rock, Texas. Supported by the community and local government departments, this event has grown to become a significant cultural celebration, fostering unity, supporting local businesses, and promoting artistic talent. For more information, visit .

Ram Agrawal

Round Rock Diwali Festival

+1 737-277-0334

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Round Rock Diwali Festival - the celebration of lights and unity