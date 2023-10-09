Believe Q3 Revenue Webcast / 24 October 2023 At 6:30Pm CET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Believe's third quarter 2023 revenue will be released on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 5:45pm (CET) / 4:45pm (GMT)
They will be available on believe/investors
We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 6:30pm (CET) / 5:30pm (GMT)
Speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Webcast link:
Conference call details:
France, Paris : +33 1 70 91 87 04
UK, London : +44 1 212 818 004
USA, NY : +1 718 705 87 96
Confirmation code: 88365
Attachment
Invitation Webcast_Believe-Q3-2023
Attachments Invitation Webcast_Believe-Q3-2023...
