FL Entertainment: Weekly Share Transactions

Paris – 9 October 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 to 6 October 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
| Trade Date
| Side
| Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
| Average Price
| Amount of Transactions
| Market Identification Code
| 2023-10-02
| BUY
| 6
| 8.850000
| 53.10
| XAMS
| 2023-10-02
| SELL
| 35
| 8.900000
| 311.50
| XAMS
| 2023-10-05
| BUY
| 3
| 8.850000
| 26.55
| XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).
Agenda
Q3 2023 results: 9 November 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 –
Press Relations
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE
