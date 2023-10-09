Socal's Love For The Habit Burger Grill Continues, As They Open New Drive-Thru In Fontana On October 11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest restaurant in Fontana. Located at 9750 Sierra Ave., Fontana, CA 92335, their famous“Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting October 11, 2023.



In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at .

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Tuesday, October 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“I have always been a big fan of all things The Habit Burger Grill and am incredibly honored to open up another restaurant in SoCal, the birthplace of The Habit Burger Grill,” said The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, Aharon Aminpour.“I am excited to bring the Habit's menu featuring the famous Charburgers, amazing shakes, sushi grade ahi tuna, award-winning sides, and more to the entire Fontana area.”

The 1,892 sq. foot Fontana restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at habitburger . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“Every The Habit Burger Grill restaurant we open is a celebration but when we launch a restaurant in our birthplace – SoCal – we're especially thrilled,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We can't wait to feed and be a part of the family-friendly, vibrant city of Fontana.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday - Sunday from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm, and the drive-thru open Monday - Sunday from 10:30 am – 11:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal's“Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at .

