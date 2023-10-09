New Children's Book“Shadow The Scaredy Cat” Launching Just In Time For Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Shadow the Scaredy Cat” is a Howl-oween Tale of Finding Bravery

ITHACA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This Halloween season, join the whimsical adventure of Shadow, a scaredy cat who must find her courage, in the new children's book ”Shadow the Scaredy Cat” . Releasing on the hauntingly perfect date of Friday, October 13th, this colorful picture book is a delightful read for ages 4-8 that proves even the most frightened feline can discover bravery.Written by acclaimed author Michelle Urra and illustrated by Emilija Marija Navelskyte,“Shadow the Scaredy Cat” follows a timid black cat named Shadow who is afraid of everything – spiders, the dark and even her own shadow.With vivid illustrations and rhyming verse, this charming story captures the spirit of Halloween while teaching children it's OK to be scared sometimes. As Shadow ventures into the creepy house, young readers will learn alongside her that bravery can come from trusting your friends, having faith in yourself and facing your fears head-on.Urra found inspiration for the story from her own shy childhood. She hoped to craft a tale that would empower other anxious children to find courage, just as Shadow does. Urra hopes the book will become a new Halloween tradition for families to treasure for years to come.Fun, empowering and full of festive fall flavor,“Shadow the Scaredy Cat” is now available for preorder on Amazon before its official launch on Friday, October 13. Grab your copy today and get ready to be charmed by Shadow's adventures in finding her bravery.About the AuthorMichelle Urra is a multi-faceted woman who enjoys the simple pleasures in life. She adores and values time spent with her daughter, who brings Urra endless joy and wonder. Urra hails from Ithaca, New York, and has always loved being a reader. Fantasy books, games and films are her inspiration. This genre makes her imagination run wild.###

