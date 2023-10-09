Perfect Point To Deliver Donated E-Drill To Tulsa Tech In Celebration Of Unprecedented Achievement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Point, a leading innovator in aerospace maintenance solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming delivery of an E-Drill to Tulsa Tech, scheduled for October 10th, 2023. This remarkable donation is in recognition of Tulsa Tech's outstanding achievement at the 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition, where they clinched victory as the fastest team to complete the E-Drill Fastener Removal Event, doing so in under two minutes-a truly unprecedented accomplishment.The E-Drill Fastener Removal Event at the 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition drew talented teams from across the industry, each vying to demonstrate their skills and expertise. Tulsa Tech's exceptional performance not only highlighted their dedication but also showcased their remarkable capabilities in the field.Perfect Point is deeply committed to fostering the future of the aerospace industry's workforce. We believe in the importance of recognizing and supporting outstanding talent and dedication within the field of aerospace maintenance. By donating an E-Drill to the top-scoring student team at Tulsa Tech, we aim to empower the next generation of aerospace professionals with cutting-edge tools and technology.The E-Drill is a revolutionary handheld device that utilizes electro-discharge machining (EDM) technology to remove even the toughest fasteners with precision and efficiency. Perfect Point's donation aims to provide Tulsa Tech with the tools they need to excel in their aerospace maintenance education and future careers.As the aerospace industry continues to evolve, Perfect Point remains dedicated to driving innovation and nurturing talent. We look forward to celebrating this significant moment with Tulsa Tech on October 10th, 2023, as we deliver the E-Drill that represents the bright future of aerospace maintenance.ABOUT PERFECT POINT: Perfect Point is a leading provider of cutting-edge aerospace maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Perfect Point develops and delivers advanced tools and technologies that enhance efficiency, safety, and precision in aerospace maintenance operations.ABOUT TULSA TECH: Tulsa Tech, the oldest and largest technology center in Oklahoma's CareerTech System, is a career and technology center school district dedicated to educating people for success in the workplace. Tulsa Tech helps high school and adult students from across the Tulsa region explore careers, upgrade their training and skills, and pursue their dreams. More information can be found at tulsatech.

