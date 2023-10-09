EU Support Is Of Key Importance For Ukraine - Alona Lebedieva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KYIV, UKRAINE, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group, commented on the decision of the European Parliament to revise the EU multi-year budget until 2027 and to create a special fund of up to 50 billion euros to help in the restoration, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, stressing that support from European countries is crucial for the Ukrainian state and Ukrainians.



((Focused on the numerous consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine, on strengthening the sovereignty of the European Union and flexibility in responding to crises, the resolution of the European Parliament cannot but cause approval. The European Parliament's decision to create a special fund for Ukraine deserves special thanks, which is another proof of the steadfastness and unity within the EU in supporting our country. EU support is of key importance for Ukraine, - said Alona Lebedieva, - The creation of the fund will not only help to stabilize the economy of Ukraine, this flexible tool, adapted to the unprecedented challenges of aid during the war, is also a guarantee of a European future for the Ukrainian people)).



((Due to the devastating effects of the war, Ukraine found itself in a very difficult state: thousands of victims among the civilian population, millions of refugees, a third of our territory is damaged by mines and unexploded bombs, the total losses of the country's economy amount to about 600 billion dollars. - commented Alona Lebedieva, - At the same time, we are on the way to joining the EU. Given the scale and complexity of the challenges both for the reconstruction of the country and for carrying out reforms, Ukraine needs constant support from the EU. I am sure that the special fund will ensure transparency and accountability of the implementation of funds, as well as the effectiveness of project implementation already in the near future)).



Ukrainian multidisciplinary Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group operates in the market of railcar construction, rolling stock repair, freight rail transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture. Exports products to Eastern Europe and the Middle East.



The Group's enterprises are located in the Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and in Kyiv.



The turnover of the companies in 2021 amounted to 50 million US dollars. The profit was 4 million US dollars, and the number of employees was more than 1.5 thousand.

